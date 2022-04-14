3 hospitalized after crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a crash in Fresno County Wednesday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 180 at Newmark Avenue around 3:45 pm.Officers say an SUV was trying to turn onto Newmark Avenue from westbound Highway 180, but the driver didn't see a grey sedan was going east on the highway and the vehicles crashed.Officers say three people in the SUV were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected. One was airlifted to the hospital and two others were taken by ambulance.Officers added that their injuries are not life-threatening.