Man critically injured in solo crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A sheriff's deputy found a Toyota Corolla crashed in a vineyard while driving on Shields Avenue, west of Goldenrod Avenue, just before 5:30 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after authorities say he crashed his car into a grape vineyard in Fresno County on Wednesday morning.

The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Officials say he is in his 40s, but his name hasn't been released.



The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Officials say he is in his 40s, but his name hasn't been released.

California Highway Patrol officers have taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
