Woman killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after a crash in Fresno County and authorities say she may have been hit by a mail thief who ran a stop sign.The CHP says two cars collided at the intersection of Manning and Elm Avenues around 1 Monday afternoon.Investigators believe 30-year-old Bretney Gosvener of Hanford was going north on Elm with two other people in the car.At the same time, officers say 64-year-old Felicia Madrid was going west on Manning.Officers say she stopped at a stop sign and then drove forward.That's when Gosvener allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into her.Madrid died at the scene.Investigators believe the people in the car that hit her were trying to get away after stealing mail.Gosvener was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter.Sheriff's deputies also arrested passenger Jason Wheeler for resisting arrest.This investigation is ongoing.