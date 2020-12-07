Alleged DUI driver crashes into fence in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver walked away with minor injuries after a crash in Fresno County on Monday, authorities say.It happened around 4 am.The man was driving southbound on Academy Avenue, just north of Jefferson, when he veered off the roadway and crashed into a wooden fence.Several pieces of the fence snapped and pierced the car, with one board going through the front windshield near the driver's seat.The driver suffered some small cuts to the face.Officers that responded to the scene found the driver was under the influence.