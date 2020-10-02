Man hit, killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says

Happening now: Golden State north bound is closed at Jefferson. According to @ChpFresno a man was hit and killed by another vehicle. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/66Q1TSC6st — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) October 2, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision in Fresno County on Friday morning.Officers say a driver lost control of their car on Golden State Boulevard and crashed near Jefferson Avenue just before 5 am.Authorities say a man got out of the car and was hit by another vehicle. He died at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if the man was the driver or a passenger.No further information on the crash was immediately provided.CHP officers currently have northbound Golden State closed to traffic at Jefferson while they work with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.