car crash

Car collides with big rig carrying thousands of pounds of cookies in Fresno County

FRESNO Calif (KFSN) -- A big rig and a 18-wheeler crashed in highway 180 in Fresno County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cornelia Avenue just West of Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol said a truck crashed into a Kia causing the big rig driver to lose control and veer off the roadway.

Officials said the big rig was hauling thousands of pounds of cookies.

No injuries were reported.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresnocar crashfresno countycrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line identified
DUI driver crashes on top of electric fence in Tulare Co., life-flighted to hospital
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News