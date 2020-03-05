Car collides with big rig carrying thousands of pounds of cookies in Fresno County

FRESNO Calif (KFSN) -- A big rig and a 18-wheeler crashed in highway 180 in Fresno County Thursday morning.The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cornelia Avenue just West of Fresno.The California Highway Patrol said a truck crashed into a Kia causing the big rig driver to lose control and veer off the roadway.Officials said the big rig was hauling thousands of pounds of cookies.No injuries were reported.The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.