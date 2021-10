FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials identified the man who was killed Friday afternoon near Huron.Miguel Martinez, 32, was found shot in his car after officers responded to reports of a traffic collision.They found two vehicles had crashed into each other near Highway 198 and State Route 269 near the California Aqueduct.Martinez was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers did detain the man driving the other car and recovered the firearm he was carrying.