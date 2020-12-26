8 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roadways are back open Saturday morning after a multi-car crash in southwestern Fresno County left eight people injured.The three-car collision happened on Interstate Five -- just north of Highway 145 -- just before 10 Friday night.The crash shut down all lanes of traffic and forced a major backup of traffic.Two of the victims involved in the crash suffered major injuries and had to be life-flighted to a nearby hospital.Their condition is unknown. Investigators have yet to determine a cause for the crash.