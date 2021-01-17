70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 70-year-old man drove through a stop sign and died in a violent Fresno County crash.The collision happened just after 3 pm Saturday near the intersection of Brawley and Lincoln Avenues.A man driving a Nissan didn't stop at a stop sign and as he made his way into the intersection, a Ford truck slammed into his car.The crash killed the Nissan's driver and the three people inside the Ford suffered minor injuries.Officers haven't determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.