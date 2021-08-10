fatal crash

Mendota man killed in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred south of Mendota on Monday evening.

It happened before 7:30 pm on Highway 180 near San Benito Road.

CHP officers said a Chevy Silverado was westbound on the highway when the driver suddenly drifted into the opposite lanes.

The Chevy collided head-on with a big rig.

Officials said the driver of the Chevy is a Mendota man in his 60s. He died at the scene.

The big rig driver was not hurt.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
