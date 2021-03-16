2 severely injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were severely injured in a car crash in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say a man and woman were driving on Millerton Road, between Friant and Auberry, when their car veered off the road and hit a large rock.Fire crews had to cut the doors off the vehicle to get to the victims. Officials say both were not wearing a seat belt and suffered major injuries.The woman was life-flighted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.Investigators say they haven't yet determined what could have caused the crash. Officers found some drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.Millerton Road was shut down for a couple of hours while crews worked to recover the car.