Man hit by car while on Fresno County highway, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering from major injuries after being hit by a car while walking on a Fresno County Highway.

CHP officers say the crash happened at Highway 180 and De Wolf Avenue around 2:30 Sunday morning.

When investigators arrived, they found a man lying in the center median.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he is recovering from some serious injuries, including several broken bones.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and alcohol or drugs don't appear to be factored in this collision.
