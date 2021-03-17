Part of car gets stuck under semi-truck in Fresno County, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An accident in Fresno County had the morning commute disrupted on Manning and DeWolf just north of Selma.Highway Patrol officers say just after 6 AM, a Ford Focus crashed into the trailer end of a semi-truck.The front end of the car was completely wedged under the trailer.No one was injured in either vehicle.The scene has since been cleared and traffic is flowing smoothly again.