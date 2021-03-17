FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An accident in Fresno County had the morning commute disrupted on Manning and DeWolf just north of Selma.
Highway Patrol officers say just after 6 AM, a Ford Focus crashed into the trailer end of a semi-truck.
The front end of the car was completely wedged under the trailer.
No one was injured in either vehicle.
The scene has since been cleared and traffic is flowing smoothly again.
Part of car gets stuck under semi-truck in Fresno County, authorities say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News