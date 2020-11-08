One dead, one severely injured after three-car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead.and another is critically injured after a teenage driver ran a red light and got in the way of oncoming traffic.
The three-car collision happened on Highway 41 at Adams Avenue around 8 pm Saturday.
Investigators say a 17-year-old girl drove through a red light and turned left and was then t-boned by two cars.
The teen girl suffered only minor injuries, but a passenger in one of the oncoming cars died from their injuries and another person in that same car is being treated for major injuries.
