Detectives seize multiple illegal guns at Fresno home, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after Fresno County sheriff's deputies found him with numerous firearms he planned to sell illegally.Detectives with the MAGEC task force arrested 58-year-old Masoud Abedi of Fresno at the San Joaquin Estates on Olive and Marks Avenues Thursday night after a month-long investigation.Deputies discovered five handguns, three rifles and a suppressor, which are illegal in California, inside the home and his vehicle. Abedi also had a gun on his person, which he was not permitted to carry.Abedi was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several gun-related charges.