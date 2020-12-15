crime

Fresno Co. detectives searching for potential victims of accused sexual assault suspect

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Erasto Vasquez was arrested in September for the sex crimes that occurred in the 1990s.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 56-year-old Fresno man was arrested for molesting children near Easton, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Erasto Vasquez was arrested in September for the sex crimes that occurred in the 1990s.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children under 14, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Investigators are now searching for other victims who could've been sexually assaulted by Vasquez.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimesexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Man shot in the back at central Fresno apartment complex
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Store clerk shot dead in Tulare County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley agencies are preparing for the rising COVID-19 death toll
Available hospital beds, staff dangerously low in Central Valley
1st shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Valley Children's
Local experts explain why COVID vaccine is a 'light at the end of the tunnel'
Waukena community grieves for market owner shot and killed
6-year-old girl battling brain cancer passes away
Fresno man sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for stabbing girlfriend
Show More
CA has refrigerators, body bags on standby, Newsom says
The distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine in Central California
FDA posts positive analysis of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Family entertainment businesses hoping vaccines lead to earlier re-openings
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
More TOP STORIES News