Fresno Co. detectives searching for potential victims of accused sexual assault suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 56-year-old Fresno man was arrested for molesting children near Easton, and detectives believe there may be more victims.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Erasto Vasquez was arrested in September for the sex crimes that occurred in the 1990s.He was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children under 14, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.Investigators are now searching for other victims who could've been sexually assaulted by Vasquez.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144.