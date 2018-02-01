Fresno County DA files charges against FAX bus driver who hit and killed pedestrian

Family members say he was likely on his way back from an early morning coffee run when a FAX bus driver killed him. (KFSN)

The Fresno County DA filed charges against Rudy Alderette this afternoon for leaving the scene of an accident. He hit and killed a man crossing the street near Fruit and Shields Avenues and drove away, police says.

Alderette faces felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

He will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

