Fresno County deputies join list of agencies in search of missing marine

(Inyo County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have joined forces with neighboring law enforcement in the search for a missing marine.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office, 1st Lt. Matthew Kraft was due to return from a skiing and hiking trip on the Sierra High Route in Bridgeport on March 5. They say Kraft was driving a gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

The search expanded to include deputies from Fresno County, Mono County, Madera County, as well as California Highway Patrol, Cal OES, and National Park Servies.

Fresno County Sheriff's have provided aid to the Marines Corps Mountain Ware Training Center Aerial in the flyover search.

Authorities ask if you have any information regarding Matthew's whereabouts you're asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Department at 559-600-8400.

