officer involved shooting

Fresno County deputy hit by bullet from own gun after being attacked by man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- NOTE: The video above has not been updated and does not reflect the latest information from the sheriff's office.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was hit by a bullet from his own gun after he was attacked by a man on McKinley Ave. near Fairfax Ave.

The man is a parolee at large in his mid-twenties and has been arrested.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

E. McKinley Ave., between Cedar and Millbrook, has been shut down for several hours but is expected to reopen to motorists at around 9:00 pm.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was on his way to investigate a call about a domestic violence incident in the area of 6th Street and Mayfair Drive South when he saw a man walking along McKinley Ave.

When the deputy spoke to him, the man quickly attacked the deputy, and in the ensuing fight, the deputy's handgun discharged a round and a bullet grazed his upper leg.

An off-duty deputy witnessed the fight and stopped to help.

Deputies later searched the area for the people reportedly involved in the domestic violence incident, but were unable to find anyone.

If anyon witnessed the incident or captured video, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111.
