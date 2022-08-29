Fresno County deputy injured during rescue mission for 2 trapped hikers

The deputy suffered a broken arm and injured his foot.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County sheriff's deputy is recovering from at least one broken bone after falling during a rescue effort on Sunday morning.

The Eagle One helicopter crew was called in to help two hikers who were trapped off Highway 180 near Convict Flat Campground.

That's just east of Hume.

The tactical flight officer was dropped off to check on the hikers and get them ready to be flown out but he slipped on a large boulder and fell about 10 feet.

The deputy suffered a broken arm and injured his foot.

Fortunately, the sheriff's office was able to get him and the two hikers out safely.