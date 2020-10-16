Coronavirus

Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Fresno County sets its sights on the less-restrictive 'orange tier', it must fulfill one of the state's criteria to move forward: more testing in disadvantaged communities.

The COVID-19 Equity Project is dedicated to making testing more accessible in impoverished neighborhoods. Free COVID-19 tests conducted by UCSF Fresno are offered at a central Fresno clinic, mobile events and at the Big Fresno Fair's drive-thru event.

"We just hadn't gotten around to it yet and when we heard there was free testing and we could come to try out the fair food, we decided to come," said Katarina Pineda who was tested for COVID-19 at the fairgrounds.

The testing is not only a convenient stop for families, it's important to help Fresno County move into the less restrictive 'orange tier'.

"This is to show that we are actively testing in the lowest quartile in the health index, equity index," said Kenny Banh, M.D. from UCSF Fresno.

Through the health equity metric, the state takes into consideration how much testing is being done in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods.

"Within our own testing system, we certainly have a higher rate of positives than what you are seeing in the rest of the county," said Banh.

Of about 1300 tests, UCSF reports a 13.9% positivity rate at its testing sites compared to the 9.3% positivity rate for all of Fresno County.

Dr. Kenny Banh says that this is because there are more essential workers in impoverished communities and extended families have the tendency to rely on one another.

"People who work in the factory, people who work in the field, they cannot work from home," said Banh. "Plus as we go into the lower incomes, we have a lot of non-nuclear families. Grandma, cousins, aunts, all kind of mixed together sharing responsibility and sharing households."

Dr. Banh says most of UCSF Fresno's positivity cases are out of the central Fresno clinic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno countycoronavirus testingcoronavirusfresno countyucsfcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
Show More
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Independent reviewer defends decision to delay Fresno Police audit
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
Visalia agriculture teacher wins $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize
More TOP STORIES News