Man hospitalized after Fresno County drive-by shooting

A man is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting near Lincoln Avenue and Alta Avenue in Fresno County.

He was hit in the stomach area and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Deputies believe the shooting was gang-related.

Two vehicles were involved but it's not clear if shots were fired from both vehicles - and there is no description of them at this point.

Investigators say some witnesses are not cooperating.

This story is developing and will be updated.
