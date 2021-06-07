Drugs and gun found during speeding arrest in Fresno County, CHP says

Drugs, guns found during speeding arrest in Fresno Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol made a significant drug and weapon bust during an effort to crack down on street racing in Fresno County.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on Sunday near Highway 180 and McCall Avenue that was speeding at over 125 miles per hour.

Officers say the driver was in possession of a large amount of cocaine, OxyContin, Xanax, and other drugs that were intended to be sold.

The driver was also found to have a loaded handgun.

The driver was booked into the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
