Drugs and gun found during speeding arrest in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol made a significant drug and weapon bust during an effort to crack down on street racing in Fresno County.Officers pulled over a vehicle on Sunday near Highway 180 and McCall Avenue that was speeding at over 125 miles per hour.Officers say the driver was in possession of a large amount of cocaine, OxyContin, Xanax, and other drugs that were intended to be sold.The driver was also found to have a loaded handgun.The driver was booked into the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.