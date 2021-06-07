FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol made a significant drug and weapon bust during an effort to crack down on street racing in Fresno County.
Officers pulled over a vehicle on Sunday near Highway 180 and McCall Avenue that was speeding at over 125 miles per hour.
Officers say the driver was in possession of a large amount of cocaine, OxyContin, Xanax, and other drugs that were intended to be sold.
The driver was also found to have a loaded handgun.
The driver was booked into the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
Drugs and gun found during speeding arrest in Fresno County, CHP says
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News