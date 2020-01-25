Latino Life: Why it will be easier to vote in Fresno County this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live in Fresno County, you have a new choice on when and how you cast your election ballot.The Voter's Choice Act changes the previous precinct model to a Vote Center model, allowing voters the flexibility to receive assistance at any of the 53 Vote Centers located throughout Fresno County, regardless of address.Luis Huerta-Silva is a Civic Engagement Coordinator with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability.He joined Graciela Moreno on Latino Life to share information on the new changes affecting local voters.(559)600-VOTE.