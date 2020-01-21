Fresno County Elections Office hiring workers for primary elections

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Elections Office is looking for election workers to help during the primary elections on March 3.
The department is holding a one-day hiring event to fill hundreds of positions on Saturday, January 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Job seekers are invited to learn about available positions, apply, and interview on-site.
The hiring event will be held at the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health's Health and Wellness Center at 1925 East Dakota Avenue in Fresno.
For those unable to attend the event, can visit VoteFresnoCounty.com for more information and to complete the application process.
