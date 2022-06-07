Votes already being counted at Fresno County election offices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The afternoon before Election Day, Fresno County elections office employees are hard at work counting votes that have already been turned in."Actually reviewing the signature on every single envelope we received back," says Fresno County Clerk James Kus. "Comparing that with the registration history of the voter to determine if we should count their ballot or not."Last September, for the California gubernatorial recall election, Fresno County saw a 50% turnout. Kus says that could have an impact on voter turnout for this election."Fresno County, for the last four gubernatorial primary elections, has been almost dead on 30% give or take a percentage point or so," he said.At the Downtown Kern street office, workers are resolving any ballot issues that voters face."Maybe they're going out of town on vacation, so they're not going to actually be here on election day so they are coming in," Kus said. "Or they are coming in because they did have an issue. Maybe the ballot didn't get there. Maybe it was damaged. They miss marked something and wanted to get a new ballot."Any of Fresno County's vote centers offer services including changing party affiliation, address or name.Something new for this election is the security flap on your ballots envelope.This is to secure your signature before it gets to the people who count it. They'll go ahead and tear it off once they get your ballot.Polls will close at 8 Tuesday night and that's when we will start to see results roll in.