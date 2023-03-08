Fresno County residents prepare ahead of weekend storms

Thousands of people are under an evacuation warning in Fresno County on Tuesday night as powerful storms approach Central California.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people are under an evacuation warning in Fresno County on Tuesday night as powerful storms approach Central California.

About 17,000 people throughout the county were placed under a new evacuation warning.

Officials issued those warnings early to give people plenty of time to prepare ahead of the big storm later this week.

Snow banks loom high over Tollhouse Road in Shaver Lake with sideroads carved out like valleys. It is one of the areas in the county now under an evacuation warning.

"The warning is basically letting people know that there's a potential that we are going to have to evacuate at some point and we wanted to give people as much advanced notice as we could," said Lt. Brandon Purcell, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

County leaders said they're not telling people to get out, but they are warning them to be prepared for roads to be washed out during this weekend's storms.

"I'm not evacuating," said Greg Powell, owner of Shaver Lake Sports.

Powell plans on staying put but is taking steps to protect his businesses from flooding.

"The only thing that I do is make sure that, at my other business over there that the parking lot drains cause if they push snow up against it, well they did, then you have to dig it out so the water will drain otherwise it will flood up into my lower area," said Powell.

In a show of solidarity, we've seen throughout these storms, people we spoke with say they won't evacuate unless they're forced to because they want to stick around for their neighbors who are unable to leave.

"We know that we have some neighbors that could possibly or potentially need our help and we are capable of doing that," said Wendy Culy, who lives on Peterson Road.

Stocked up with food and fuel, Culy and her husband said they are well equipped to stay, but they're preparing in case they do need to leave.

"My husband has been out there today shoveling about five feet of snow off of our trailer," said Culy. "They're working on getting their driveways cleared out just in case there is an evacuation in place that they'll be able to get out."

Highway 168 is expected to reopen soon, but the California Highway Patrol said now isn't the time for trips.

Despite clear weather right now, snow recovery is still underway and the rain could bring new dangers.

"Please take those warnings that we do give you very seriously," said Officer Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

You can find that link and all of the other county resources available by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.