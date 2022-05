FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck in Fresno County early Monday morning.It happened before 3 am on Elm and North Avenues, just south of Fresno.The California Highway Patrol said the car ended up lodged beneath the semi's trailer.Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP.