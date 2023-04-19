WATCH LIVE

Woman and dog hit and killed by car being driven by off-duty Clovis police officer, CHP says

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 4:51PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and dog have died after officers say they were hit by a truck being driven by an off-duty Clovis police officer.

Officers say it happened on Clinton at Bethel, north of Sanger just before 8 am.

Investigators say the woman was walking her dog when they were hit.

The officer did CPR on the woman until crews arrived.

Both the woman and dog were declared dead at the scene.

Officers say the Clovis police officer was driving in his personal car and off-duty.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

The Highway Patrol says the officer is cooperating with the investigation.

