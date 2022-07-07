Crews battle two fires in Fresno County

So far, no injuries have been reported.
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battling 2 fires in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews battled two fires in Fresno County that sent up thick, grey plumes of smoke visible for miles.

One of them is a fast-moving grass fire that has burned through an abandoned house and several vehicles just north of Reedley.

The other fire is burning on Valentine Avenue between Jensen and Grove.

It sparked in an RV and has burned multiple cars and a large swath of grass.

The Valentine fire is threatening structures nearby, crews say.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of both fires is being investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyreedley
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to fire
Fresno Unified teacher arrested again for alleged child sex crimes
Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
One person killed in fiery Fresno County crash
Some local small businesses shutting down due to inflation struggles
Arrest made in west central Fresno homicide from May
Show More
Valley colleges working to curb drop in enrollment numbers
StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
More TOP STORIES News