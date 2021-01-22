house fire

4 displaced after fire destroys Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after flames ripped through a Fresno County home on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a house on Clarkson Avenue between DeWolf and Highway 43 just before 7:00 am.

Officials say a man inside the home heard a loud noise and then saw the flames. He rushed to get three other residents out safely.

The fire destroyed most of the home, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.
