fire

Abandoned mobile home destroyed by fire in Fresno County

Fresno County firefighters said the flames spread into the dry grass and threatened nearby homes on the property.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire that consumed a Fresno County mobile home late Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported just after 11 pm on Adams Avenue near Highway 99.

Fresno County firefighters said the flames spread into the dry grass and threatened nearby homes on the property.

The blaze burned into two acres of grass and scorched several palm trees.

Fire crews say the double-wide mobile home was abandoned and had once been used as a business building.

"It had been closed for some time. It had power still to the building. A little too early to tell if it was arson or of this was an electrical issue," said Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels.

PG&E crews were called to the scene to protect power lines.

Firefighters said they planned to be checking for hotspots throughout the night to ensure the fire did not reignite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymobile homesfirefresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
South Valley crews battle three wildfires
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
Firefighters warn about dangers of illegal fireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Man arrested for firing shots at person in downtown Hanford
Dos Palos businesses close on Day 2 of water shutdown
Show More
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired 3 months later
New free COVID-19 testing site to open in west Fresno
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
More TOP STORIES News