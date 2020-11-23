fire

Massive fire damages home, multiple ag sheds in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters spent the early hours of Monday morning putting out a large fire that burned an ag-shed to the ground, and damaged several others, in Fresno County.

Fire crews responded to the burning building near Manning and West Avenues, south of Easton, just after midnight.

The shed was engulfed in flames, and it took firefighters more than an hour to knock down the blaze.

No one was found inside the building. However, investigators said someone might have been in the shed before the fire started.

"Right now, we do have indications that people have been living in the house, maybe not on a full-time basis, but people have been seen in the house over the last few days," said Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bowman.

The massive fire spread to several nearby sheds and damaged a neighboring home.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
