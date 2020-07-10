fire

Fresno County road closed as firefighters battle fire, CHP says

Rice Road is closed at Friant and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have closed part of a Fresno County roadway as firefighters work to contain a fire at a waste collection business.

Some of the trash caught fire inside a metal building at the Republic Services facility, but further information on the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
