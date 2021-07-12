Firefighters battling house fire that spread to wildland in Fresno County

#GlassIncident Firefighters are at scene of a single story residential structure fire with 1/2 acre of wildland involved, 48000 Blk Looking Glass Lane x Dunlap Rd, Miramonte. Fire crews taking defensive attack on structure fire, forward progress of wildland fire has been stopped. — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 12, 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Fresno County on Monday morning.The flames broke out at a house on Looking Glass Lane and Dunlap Road in the community of Miramonte.The fire spread to some wildland near the home, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading.Further information regarding the fire was not immediately available.