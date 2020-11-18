Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An abandoned home in Fresno County was destroyed after it caught fire on Wednesday morning.Firefighters arrived just after midnight to find the house on Maple and American Avenues engulfed in flames.Fire crews kept the blaze from spreading to the open fields surrounding the property. There was also a large pile of debris, about three stories tall, stacked behind the building.Officials say it wasn't the first they've responded to the abandoned building for a fire."So this is a constant problem that we are noticing out here in this area. Especially outside of the city limits as we're having more homeless starting to get into these winter months when they're trying to keep warm," said Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Jeremiah Whittwer.Fresno city firefighters helped county crews put out the flames.No injuries were reported.