Flames damage house in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of three safely escaped their Fresno County home after it caught fire overnight.

The blaze was discovered just before 12:30 pm at a house on Floral and Chestnut Avenues.

Firefighters say the flames spread from the fireplace to the attic.

Three adults were able to make it out of the house.

"Fortunately, they were up and noticed the odor of smoke from the outside, and they went outside and checked and they say that part of the roof was on fire," said Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Jeremiah Wittwer.

Firefighters say the homeowner went onto the roof and tried to put out the flames with a garden hose.

The house did not have a working smoke detector.

The Red Cross is helping the family with a temporary place to stay.
