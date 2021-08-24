house fire

Large fire tears through 2-story home in Fresno County, 2 displaced

EMBED <>More Videos

Large fire tears through 2-story home in Fresno County, 2 displaced

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire forced two people and their dog from their Fresno County home on Monday night.

The fire was first reported after 8:30 pm on Jameson near Manning Avenue, a few miles outside Raisin City.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames. Two cars and a golf cart burned inside it.

Fire crews tried to fight the flames from inside the house to stop the fire from spreading, but the roof partially collapsed, forcing them out.

"They did have solar on the structure. That was a little bit of a challenge. I think that assisted to parts of the collapse. Just the weight of the solar panels contributed to some of that collapse," said Fresno County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Urias.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jameson Avenue was closed off for several hours while crews worked the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Family identifies 5 killed in Merced County house fire
Fresno County home destroyed by fire
Police investigating fire that badly damaged house in southwest Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News