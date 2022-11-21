Fire destroys home in rural Fresno County, investigation underway

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway following a rural house fire in Fresno County.

Fresno County Fire received a call after 6 p.m. Sunday for a residential fire just north of Orange Cove.

Units arrived on the scene and found the residence on Navelencia Ave. near Edgar Ave. engulfed in flames.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Units were still battling the flames more than an hour after the initial call.

There are no other structures being threatened.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the case of the fire.

