FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a storage barn in Fresno County on Thursday morning.The fire was first reported before 1:30 am in the area of Highway 180 and Chateau Fresno.Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the barn. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly.The shed stored railroad ties for a nearby orchard.