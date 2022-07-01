Crews battling 10-acre wildland fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a wildland fire in Fresno County Friday afternoon.

CAL FIRE says the flames broke out near Auberry Road and Mossy Rock Lane.

Officials say the fire is currently 10 acres. Homes are in the area, but no evacuations have been ordered.

An aerial photo shared by CAL FIRE shows smoke billowing into the sky and fire retardant that was dropped on one edge of the fire.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.
