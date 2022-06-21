Crews battling fire in Fresno County that burned vacant home, multiple cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire in Fresno County that burned a vacant mobile home and multiple cars.
The flames broke out on East McKinley Avenue near Leonard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the fire appears to have started in an acre of grass before spreading to the cars and mobile home.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
