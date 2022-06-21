Crews battling fire in Fresno County that burned vacant home, multiple cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire in Fresno County that burned a vacant mobile home and multiple cars.

The flames broke out on East McKinley Avenue near Leonard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.


Officials say the fire appears to have started in an acre of grass before spreading to the cars and mobile home.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno police arrest man accused of multiple sexual assaults
2 killed in 4-car crash involving semi-truck in Merced County: CHP
Parlier police vehicle set on fire, officers now on heightened alert
Police car and police motorcycle crash in downtown Fresno
Loved ones remember Clovis crash victim as father, radio DJ, rescuer
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Show More
Man shot at Fresno playground, police looking for suspect
1 found dead in house fire in Corcoran, police say
Man arrested for starting series of fires in Merced, police say
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
More TOP STORIES News