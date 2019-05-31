Fresno County firefighters train to respond to shooting incidents

By
A simulated office complex, made of plastic boxes, has been set up on the grounds of the Mid Valley Fire Training Academy near Del Rey in Fresno County.

Firefighters and deputies are being trained to work together in responding to "active shooter" situations.

A trainer describes the scenario: "You've been dispatched to a business, there's a report of someone inside the business shooting people, and there's multiple victims."

Law enforcement officers rush into real scenes like this with one goal in mind - to stop the killing.

But wounded victims can die waiting for emergency personnel to be able to enter.

Fresno County Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Bowman says that is about to change.

"Historically the fire service has staged, outside the area and waited until law enforcement has secured the scene or neutralized the assailant. Now we are able to go in immediately to the scene."

Fresno County firefighters are being outfitted like combat medics, with supplies and bulletproof vests, enabling them to go in with deputies and render immediate assistance to survivors.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims explains why: "The goal is to save lives, so we don't have as many casualties. This program is unique."

Firefighters are used to risking their lives in dangerous situations, but Fire Chief Mark Johnson says training to face gunfire is something new.

"But it's necessary training in today's society that we are there to go in behind our sheriff's officers and provide life-saving medical attention to these victims when it does happen."

This training has been underway for 6 weeks.

It's expected that by August 1, all Fresno County Fire Department firefighters will be ready to face real situations like this.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno countyactive shooterfresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News