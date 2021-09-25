flu season

Fresno County holding free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is taking action this weekend to keep flu numbers to a minimum this winter and avoid overwhelming local hospitals.

A free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is happening Saturday from 8 am until 11 am at the old University Medical Center parking lot.

That's near Cedar and Huntington Avenue.

There will be 500 doses available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Everyone who receives their flu vaccine will be entered to win prizes courtesy of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

