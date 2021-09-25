FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is taking action this weekend to keep flu numbers to a minimum this winter and avoid overwhelming local hospitals.
A free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is happening Saturday from 8 am until 11 am at the old University Medical Center parking lot.
That's near Cedar and Huntington Avenue.
There will be 500 doses available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Everyone who receives their flu vaccine will be entered to win prizes courtesy of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
For more information, click here.
Fresno County holding free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Saturday
FLU SEASON
TOP STORIES
Show More