Fresno County holding free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is taking action this weekend to keep flu numbers to a minimum this winter and avoid overwhelming local hospitals.A free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is happening Saturday from 8 am until 11 am at the old University Medical Center parking lot.That's near Cedar and Huntington Avenue.There will be 500 doses available on a first-come-first-served basis.Everyone who receives their flu vaccine will be entered to win prizes courtesy of the Fresno County Department of Public Health.For more information, click here