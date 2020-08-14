When can you return to work after getting COVID-19? Fresno Co. issues new guidelines

Health officials say clearance testing is neither needed nor recommended.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines for those who've tested positive for COVID-19 who are looking to return to the workplace.

Health officials say clearance testing is neither needed nor recommended. Employees should be able to come out of isolation and return to work without a negative test or doctor's note if they meet certain criteria.

  • No fever for 24 hours without the use of medications

  • Improvement in symptoms

  • Be at least 10 days out from first day of onset of symptoms


    • Some workers could still be asked to stay home longer if they work around people vulnerable to the virus or if advised by their doctors.

    The new rules are based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

