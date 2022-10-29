Fresno County Health Officer gets creative with his Halloween costume

Fresno County's top health officer got in the Halloween Spirit today -- poking fun at his role during the pandemic.

"This year - I've decided to be ... a broken record," Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says.

"You might think, it's because I've been interim for so long. That's gotta be some kind of world record. It's actually because of a little secret I'd like to share with you. Which is whenever we talk about the news updates in our zoom meetings. We're actually saying the same thing over and over again."

Doctor Rais Vohra had on a giant cardboard record cut in half, along with some noise-canceling headphones.

He says it is a great solution to sounding like a broken record.

He joked that during weekly updates this year, he often found himself having to say the same thing over and over again.

Doctor Vohra says in the public health profession they use the phrase 8th time is the charm.