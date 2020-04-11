Coronavirus

20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Health announced on Friday that 20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

This brings its total number of recovered novel coronavirus cases to 30.

County officials said the people who had recovered from the virus had been cleared either through testing in the laboratory, or through other non-laboratory methods.

RELATED: More than 300,000 have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

They did not elaborate on these other methods, but according to CDC guidelines, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are considered no longer contagious if they fulfill the following three conditions:

  • They have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fever.
  • Other symptoms, like cough or shortness of breath, have improved.
  • At least seven days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.

    • RELATED: Good News: Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic

    As of Friday evening, the Central Valley has 494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - 68 of those patients have recovered.

    This includes Tulare County, which also reported a jump in recovered cases on Friday evening, with eight new recoveries.

    RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

    Meanwhile, health officials are cautioning Valley residents to continue following social distancing guidelines, including through the coming Easter weekend, to prevent the spread of the virus.

    For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
