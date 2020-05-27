Fresno County deputies searching for vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for the vehicle connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash.New surveillance footage was released from the crash on May 10. The video shows Gary Banks, 30, of Fresno, falling to the ground in the middle of a Kingsburg roadway.A car is seen approaching and swerving near where Banks fell, and then it drove away.Investigators found Banks dead minutes later, with injuries consistent with being hit by a car.Detectives say they want to speak with the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.