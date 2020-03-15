Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County after walking onto roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit and killed by a jeep in Fresno County after CHP investigators say he walked out onto the roadway.

Officers say the SUV was driving eastbound on Manning near Rio Vista when it slammed into the pedestrian.

The man driving that Jeep immediately pulled over and called police.

Officers searched the area and found the man's body down an embankment near the road.

Investigators say the driver was not under the influence, but now they're looking to see if the pedestrian was impaired when he walked into traffic.
