Man found dead in Fresno County, deputies investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County Tuesday morning.

A woman called the Fresno County Sheriff's Office saying she found a man dead in his garage at a home near Blythe and Clayton.

When deputies arrived, they found the man.

Deputies say they are treating the death as a homicide due to the injuries.

It is not known what led to the man's death at this time.

There is no suspect description.